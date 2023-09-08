Kaumātua John Maihi blessing the velodrome next to Whanganui mayor, Andrew Tripe.

Kaumātua John Maihi blessed the newly laid velodrome track at Cooks Gardens, on Monday, September 4, attended by Whanganui and Districts’ mayor Andrew Tripe and community leaders.

“The velodrome sits in our sports heritage category, where we have a history of champions and sporting stories, whether it be on the awa, sporting fields across the codes, Cooks Gardens or here at this velodrome, both on the track and in coaching,” mayor Tripe said.

“This new track will carry on that legacy, with the hope that it will inspire a new generation of cyclists.

The velodrome at Cooks Gardens has newly laid accoya planks completed, with a polycarbonate screen around the track for the protection of spectators.

“The origins of this cycling legacy trace back to the early 1930s, during the throes of the Depression, when the first quarter-mile, purpose-built asphalt cycling track was laid here at Cooks Gardens.

“Someone in that time of hopelessness dared to dream, and here we are today with a cycling heritage and history well established, and with more, no doubt, to come.

“In 1994, the pages of history turned once again as that original track made way for something extraordinary. Designed and built by the visionary, Ron Webb, the Whanganui Velodrome emerged in 1995 - crafted from the rich Merbau hardwood.

“This velodrome was the first of its kind in New Zealand and was quoted as being one of the fastest outdoor tracks worldwide. For over 26 years, it served as a playground for local talents, a stage for national competitions, and an arena for international events.

“In the face of challenges, this velodrome persevered, exceeding its anticipated lifespan without a roof, until; the year 2021, when the hardwood boards gracefully yielded to the passage of time.

“And so, we found ourselves at the crossroads of change, ready to embrace the next chapter in the journey of this hallowed ground.

“In April 2023, an exciting announcement breathed new life into this historic space. The work to replace the velodrome cycle track began as part of the broader vision for the Cooks Gardens Stadium and Sporting Facility.

“Guided by the expertise of Velotrack, a team from Germany, a new track has been installed, fashioned from the enduring ‘Accoya’ wood. Through an acetylation process, this wood gains a longer lifespan, ensuring that the legacy of the velodrome endures for generations to come.

“Today, as we gather to celebrate the completion and blessing of this rejuvenated track, we look ahead with anticipation and gratitude for this wonderful community facility.

“We are privileged to be joined by Kylie Compton and her daughters Kenzie and Kassidy - representatives of the future of Whanganui cycling, a legacy that continues to evolve and inspire,” he said.

Former rower Philippa Baker-Hogan, the first New Zealand woman to win a gold medal at the World Rowing Championships, thanked all concerned and made particular mention of Ian Murphy, president of Wanganui Cycling Club for driving the project.

“Cath Cheatley was a World Championship bronze medalist and competed at the 2008 Olympics,” Baker-Hogan said.

“‘Mr Cycling’ - Ron Cheatley - has coached a tremendous era of cycling. He coached Gary Anderson MBE, New Zealand’s first Olympic track cyclist, winning a bronze medal.”