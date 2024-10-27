Anthonie Tonnon says for environmental and cost benefits, public transport needs to have multiple people travelling together in the same vehicle. Photo / NZME
On-demand public transport has had varying degrees of success around the country but it is unlikely to be trialled in Whanganui.
A Horizons Regional Council report said an on-demand service – Demand Responsive Transport (DRT) – allowed passengers to request a ride via an online or phone booking platform, instructing the passenger to the nearest pick-up location.
“DRT is often described as corner-to-corner, unlike a taxi service which is typically door-to-door,” it said.
“Users often have to walk only a short distance to their nearest virtual stop, rather than going to a physical bus stop.
“This system ensures that everyone in the area has equal access to transportation.”
The Timaru service used 23 drivers and 10 vehicles, the report said.
While there were more passenger trips in Timaru in 2023/24 (267,000) compared to Whanganui (184,000), the level of investment in Timaru was higher – $3.05 million for 2023/24 compared to $2.3m in Whanganui.
At a meeting in October, the council’s passenger transport committee discussed introducing it locally.
“Lack of patronage was believed to be due to the success of a new bus network that was launched at the same time, as well as surrounding retirement villages sharing their own transport,” the report said.
A review of public transport in Whanganui is scheduled for this summer.
