Whanganui, Taranaki diplomat appointed High Commissioner to Malaysia

He has also served as Deputy Head of Mission in Samoa, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

He presented his credentials to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran in November 2021 and to Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad in February 2022.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said Walsh earlier worked in roles in Wellington that advanced key priorities in foreign policy, trade, indigenous development, environment, the Pacific and international co-operation.

In 2020, he served as a response manager in the Ministry’s Emergency Co-ordination Centre followed by a secondment to the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment as part of the Covid-19 epidemic response.

Born in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, Walsh said he was proud of his heritage and tribal links.

He served for five years as a financial director for one of his tribes’ asset investment groups, and in 1992 was the assistant secretary on the National Māori Congress.

Walsh is the brother of Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata, the mātaiwhetū/chief executive of Whanganui hauora health provider Te Oranganui.

Married with four children and four grandchildren, Walsh has a BA in history, an MPhil in development studies and a post graduate diploma in Māori development from Massey University.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced the appointment last week. Six other senior diplomats were appointed at the same time to overseas missions.

The appointments are: Andrew Williams as Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna; Deborah Geels as Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva; Sarah Ireland as Ambassador to Mexico; Jonathan Curr as High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands; Michael Zhang as Consul-General in Guangzhou; Matthew Hawkins as High Commissioner to Nauru (based in Wellington).

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.