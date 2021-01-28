Whanganui summer celebrations far from finished

Felicity Tomkins (Dame Sister Mary Leo Award Recipient) is backed by Luca Manghi (flute) and Annie Hunt (cello) in the Collegiate Chapel during Opera Week. Photo / John Wansbrough

It has been a heck of a month so far with so many events and so much to be thankful for.

Whanganui is just the right size for Opera Week and the Opera School and all of the attractions that make up Bayleys Whanganui Vintage Weekend.

We got used to seeing odd sights like Porta-loos on trailers, vintage cars in colours and chrome, craft of all sizes on the river, people wearing strange costumes and others dressed to the nines for an evening at the opera.

We got to see and hear most of Whanganui's bands, orchestras and musical combos in all sorts of situations and through Opera Week were serenaded with some incredible voices. How lucky are we!

The weekend just gone was a non-stop programme of events and activities, some ticketed, a lot for free, and plenty of opportunities to join in and be part of the weekend celebration. So many people found era-appropriate costumes, although Roger Marriott (pictured) just wore his usual clobber and fitted right in.

Roger Marriott is always in costume for Vintage Weekend. Photo / Paul Brooks

We must acknowledge all those who helped make this a memorable month, whether organising or participating in any of the too-many-to-mention things that either brought people to town or engaged Whanganui's citizens. While it's fun to enjoy what's on offer, a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to make it all happen. For example, there was a lot of music over the weekend, let alone during Opera Week, and all those musicians and singers had to be at the top of their game to please the punters. That takes a lot of practice! But they did it and we all had a good time listening to them.

Of course, this is not all there is. There is much more to come this year with La Fiesta! just around the corner and Artists Open Studios not far away, being just two of many events on the horizon.

As Whanganui residents we should feel honoured and privileged that we can be party to so much of what we might class as entertainment, but which is really so much more. All we have to do is make the most of it and, when we can, thank the people who put in all the work.