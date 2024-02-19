Is Nepia Rd named after All Black great George Nepia?

Whanganui streets quiz

1. Which Wanganui East street is named for the NZ pepper tree?

2. Which Springvale street is named after a large estate house in Scotland owned by Queen Elizabeth?

3. This Gonville street is named after a market town in Anglesey, Wales.

4. This street is the Māori recognition of the boundary of a fishing district. Literally translated it means the dorsal fin of a fish.

5. A historian and writer with strong Whanganui River links has which street named after him?

6. Name the Gonville street which remembers the UK’s most famous wartime leader.

7. This street, also in Gonville, is named for a man who is generally ranked among the least successful of the UK’s prime ministers in the 20th century.

8. This Aramoho street recalls settlers from New Brunswick, Canada.

9. This central city street is named for the founder of the museum.

10. Nepia Rd in Putiki is named after the great All-Black George Nepia — true or false?

Quiz Answers

1. Kawakawa St.

2. Balmoral Place.

3. Beaumaris Ave.

4. Ikitara Rd.

5. Downes Ave (Tommy Downes).

6. Churchill Cres (Winston Churchill).

7. Eden Place (Anthony Eden).

8. Brunswick Rd.

9. Drews Ave (Samuel Drew).

10. False — it is named after Nepia Tauri.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!