What is the origin of Iris Place on Bastia Hill? Photo / Supplied

How well do you know our streets?

1. Which street is named for the first chairman of the Wanganui Town Board?

2. This street was formerly Riverbank Rd. What is its current name?

3. What two Castlecliff streets are named for waka which were among the seven that arrived in Aotearoa, according to Maori tradition?

4. What was the profession of Fitzherbert Ruxton Caffray after whom Caffray Ave is named?

5. Who was early settler who built a boarding school for Maori girls at Aramoho in 1880 and has a central city street named for him?

6. Wikitoria Rd in Putiki is named for Queen Victoria — true or false?

7. What street is named after a former captain in the 72nd Highland Regiment who had a property at Wiritoa?

8. This man arrived in 1841, and soon departed to Wellington where he became a magistrate. However, despite the short stay we remember him with which street?

9. Rodney St is presumed to be named for a man who became prominent in which branch of the British armed forces during the American War of Independence?

10. What is the origin of Iris Place on Bastia Hill?

Quiz Answers

1. Handley St (John Handley).

2. Anzac Pde.

3. Aotea St and Arawa Place. The other five waka were Tainui, Mataatua, Kurahaupo, Tokomaru and Takitimu.

4. Lawyer.

5. Henry Churton (Churton St). In 1892 the Wanganui Hospital Board bought Churton's College as a home for elderly men. The building later formed part of the Jubilee Home.

6. False. It is named after the daughter of Te Rangihiwinui (also known as Major Kemp).

7. Campbell St. (Moses Campbell).

8. St Hill St. (Henry St Hill).

9. Navy. (Admiral Rodney).

10. The name recalls the beautiful iris gardens of Mr and Mrs Stevens who had a worldwide reputation as iris growers.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar