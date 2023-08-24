Whanganui streets quiz

Who is Swiss Ave named after?

1. Which street is named after a local man who was a world-champion sculler?

2. Dr George Rees was the first superintendent of the Colonial Hospital in Whanganui. Where is a street named after him?

3. Which Gonville street is named for the first local man killed in World War I?

4. Which street in Wanganui East has the same name as a prolific writer in the New Testament of the Bible?

5. What was the job of Henry Field after whom Field St is named?

6. Which street on St John’s Hill is named for NZ’s largest iwi?

7. The Maori name of which street means “winding creek”?

8. Which Castlecliff street is named after a prominent English poet?

9. Who is Swiss Ave named after?

10. Chittick Pl is named after Harry Chittick who was noted for what?

Quiz Answers

1. Webb Rd, named for Billy Webb.

2. Durie Hill.

3. Dustin St, named after Claude Dustin.

4. Paul’s Rd, named after prominent draper Joseph Paul whose property bounded this road.

5. Civil engineer. Field’s Track is named after him.

6. Ngapuhi St.

7. Matarawa St in Wanganui East.

8. Tennyson St, named for Lord Tennyson, a Poet Laureate.

9. Nicholas Meuli, a Swiss migrant and builder of the Royal Whanganui Opera House.

10. Growing bulbs.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!