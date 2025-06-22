Morpeth qualified for the Junior World Cup in Italy and, while he finished in the bottom half, he exceeded his expectations in qualifying.

While back in Whanganui, Morpeth visited his old primary school, St Johns Hill School, where he spoke to the senior students.

“It felt really nice to be able to catch up with the family. Being away for such a long time can take quite a toll on the mind,” he said.

“I was able to catch up with a few friends and take a step back from the fulltime sport to get the body and mind recovered.”

Whanganui speed skater Chase Morpeth (left) is gearing up for his second season on the ice.

Morpeth will be competing at inline speed skating events across Europe until July, ahead of the World Games 2025 in China in August and the World Speedskating Championships the following month.

Only the top 15 qualifying countries gain qualification for the World Games, selected from the results at the World Speed Skating Championships 2024.

Morpeth managed to gain New Zealand the 15th spot, pushing out England and Australia for qualification.

He aims to make top 10 at the World Championships in September and progress into his second season on the ice.

“I would love to go to the Olympics one day and ice skating would hopefully be my ticket there,” Morpeth said.

Morpeth said his Whanganui upbringing has helped him build resilience and contributed to his success.

“We’ve got a strong club in Whanganui and up until last year, we had such an amazing coach in Gary Clark, who unfortunately passed away - that hit home pretty hard,” Morpeth said.

“Being in such a great club with a great coach taught me so much, on and off the track, I look back at that now and I’m so grateful to have had that.”