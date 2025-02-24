Gary Clark 'took care of everybody', stepson Brodie White says.
Gary Clark’s 50-year career in speed skating was only one part of a life with few dull moments.
The well-known Whanganui man died on February 3, aged 64, after a battle with cancer.
Partner Krystine Davies said she had known Clark since they were kids and the pair would practise together at Whanganui’s skating rink in the 1970s. Davies was an artistic skater and Clark a speed skater.
The link-up happened after Clark had been at the facility alone and crashed into a pylon, leaving him with multiple injuries.
“After that, there was a policy that no one was allowed to train on their own,” Davies said.
Dowman said Clark was a hard worker with a heart of gold.
“He loved his family and Krystine was his world.”
Clark ran pest control company Garyz Services for almost 40 years.
In 2023, he said he had a love for insects and creepy crawlies all his life.
“My mother took great delight in telling a story about when I was a youngster – before my memory – when she lifted up my pillow and found slugs, snails, slaters, spiders, earwigs, anything I could pick up.
Davies said Clark passed on his prized No 66 to Mackenzie and winning the trophy with three generations of skaters from his family was one of his proudest moments.
Even during his cancer treatment, he did everything in his power to attend the club’s learn-to-skate sessions, she said.
“I would call Melissa at lunchtime and tell her to be on standby because Gary was a write-off, but by 6pm he was up and running and he was there.
“There weren’t many sessions he missed. It was so important to him.
“On behalf of myself and the entire family, I’d like to thank those who attended the funeral and celebrated Gary’s life and everyone who is supporting us through this time of grief with baking, flowers, meals and messages of support.
Clark leaves behind two sons, five stepdaughters, a stepson and 13 grandchildren.
