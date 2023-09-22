Whanganui SPCA dog Lativa has been transferred to three different centres but still hasn't found a permanent home and family.

Whanganui SPCA is allowing dogs to be adopted for half the usual price as the centre faces capacity issues.

Centre manager Francie Flis-Pryce said the demand for SPCA assistance was increasing as well as the number of animals in care.

“We are still seeing similar numbers in regards to adoptions; however, with more and more animals coming through our doors, we are facing capacity issues.

“We need the support of the amazing community we have in Whanganui to help us find these animals forever homes.”

The half-price dog adoption campaign was being run nationally, because of the high number of canines across the country needing homes, Flis-Pryce said.

She said anyone who wanted to take advantage of the discounted adoption fees needed to consider the ongoing costs of their new family member.

“I do believe the cost of living is impacting those looking to adopt, as the financial cost of responsible pet ownership is increasing along with everything else.”

SPCA general manager of animal services Dr Corey Regnerus-Kell said, on average, dogs were staying at centres about 20 days more than they did at the same time last year.

“This has a real knock-on effect on how many animals we can bring into our care as well as an impact on animal well-being.

“We know longer times in shelter environments can lead to higher stress and anxiety levels, a higher risk of contracting illnesses and, in some cases, reduced likelihood of adoption.”

A recent Snip’n’Chip campaign run by the SPCA, which provided low-cost de-sexing, sold out fast.

“We are hoping the continued de-sexing efforts, along with the public de-sexing their pets, will reduce unwanted litters.”

Flis-Pryce said one of the long-staying canines at the Whanganui SPCA was Lativa, an energetic, mixed-breed female.

In June 2022, Lativa was rescued by the SPCA from a home where her standard of living wasn’t appropriate.

“She has since been transferred to three different centres to try her luck at finding her forever home, but now in our Whanganui centre she is still waiting.”

Lativa was attending dog training school on Sundays with the SPCA’s senior animal attendant.

“She has become very popular with our team due to her goofy nature.”

All available dogs and puppies can be found on the SPCA website, www.spca.nz

Applications of interest need to be done online and the SPCA will make contact to match the right canine to the family.

Some of the dogs are in foster homes, so meetings are by appointment only.

The half-price cost for adopting a dog applies from September 23 until October 1. The standard adoption fees are: puppy under 5 months $300, dog between 5 months and 8 years $250, and senior dog 9 years and over $125. The relevant fee is listed on each animal’s online profile. Animals are desexed, microchipped and vaccinated before adoption.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.