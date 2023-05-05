Annie Keating (centre) says the backing band will consist of Whanganui Musicians Club members. Photo / Bevan Conley

Studio time is up for grabs thanks to the Whanganui Musicians Club’s latest songwriting competition.

Club spokesperson Annie Keating said entrants would be competing on a level playing field, with each performing their song accompanied by a house band.

Any genre was welcome.

“I’ve had a lot of queries from bands wanting to enter, but if I do that, it becomes uneven,” she said.

“Obviously, the performance helps, but the song has to be good to start with. This is about your song, it’s not about whether you’re in a band or not.”

Keating said there would be two days of rehearsals with the band on May 13-14 before a concert at the club on May 19.

The grand prize is two days of recording at The Stomach in Palmerston North.

A combination of good lyrics and good music made up a great song, Keating said.

Even if an entrant had limited musical knowledge and experience, it did not mean they could not write an amazing song.

“A lot of people don’t know the theory behind the instruments they play, so that’s why having a good, seasoned house band behind them is so important.

“You might whistle a tune when you’re out for a walk, then you come up with the words and the melody. The band will help you get it there.”

Judges this year are The Flow Collective’s Elizabeth de Vegt, Bruce Jellyman from Brass Whanganui and singer-songwriter Kupe Renata.

Funding is from Creative Communities New Zealand.

The club last ran the competition in 2021, with Matt Edmonds of MeanOwls claiming the top spot with his song Wheelie On A Bike.

It appeared on MeanOwls’ debut mini-album released in September 2021.

Getting club members up to speed on event management was also being worked through via the competition, Keating said.

“A lot of people think they can do it, but there are a whole lot of elements at play.

“It’s not just the idea and then the performance. The first thing you need to do is have a budget.

“It’s my succession plan, if you like. We have to make sure the work we all do carries on.”

She said members of the club committee were all older people.

“We need to start looking out to the future. We have such a great club, and it would be sad to see it go upside down because something happens and nobody knows how to keep things running.

“It can be a lot of work.”

The Whanganui Musicians Club hosts an open-mic night on the first Friday of every month.

For more information on the competition, email whanganuimusicians@gmail.com.