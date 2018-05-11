A free seminar is being held to help small business owners prevent crime. Photo / File

Whanganui businesses are being offered an insight into how to prevent crime and what happens if they are the target of robbery or theft.

Whanganui Police, Safer Whanganui and SelectaDNA are running a free seminar for small business owners and staff this month, with three dates to choose from.

"It's about keeping our retailers safe," Senior Sergeant Shayne Wainhouse, of Whanganui Police, said.

"Police have already worked with about 30 small Whanganui businesses like dairies, service stations and liquor outlets on ways to prevent crime and since then there have been requests from other small business owners for similar help.

"We'll be giving them advice on how to prevent themselves becoming a victim of crime and also what the procedure is if they do experience a robbery or theft.