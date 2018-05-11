Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui small business invited to crime prevention seminar

Sue Dudman
By
News director - Whanganui Chronicle·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
A free seminar is being held to help small business owners prevent crime. Photo / File
A free seminar is being held to help small business owners prevent crime. Photo / File

A free seminar is being held to help small business owners prevent crime. Photo / File

Whanganui businesses are being offered an insight into how to prevent crime and what happens if they are the target of robbery or theft.

Whanganui Police, Safer Whanganui and SelectaDNA are running a free seminar for small business owners and staff this month, with three dates to choose from.

"It's about keeping our retailers safe," Senior Sergeant Shayne Wainhouse, of Whanganui Police, said.

"Police have already worked with about 30 small Whanganui businesses like dairies, service stations and liquor outlets on ways to prevent crime and since then there have been requests from other small business owners for similar help.

"We'll be giving them advice on how to prevent themselves becoming a victim of crime and also what the procedure is if they do experience a robbery or theft.

"Detective Sergeant Varnia Allan will talk about police investigations and there will also be information on forensics."

Topics will include crime prevention advice, police investigation procedures, implementing ways to prevent looking like a target and shop layouts that discourage theft. There will be guest speakers from police forensics and security company SelectaDNA which forensically marks property.

Business owners and staff can choose from Monday, May 14, Tuesday, May 22, or Wednesday, May 30. The seminar will be held from 7pm to 9pm on each day at the Cooks Gardens Function Centre.

To register email lauren.tamehana@whanganui.govt.nz

