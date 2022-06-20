Whanganui artistic skaters competing in the nationals are (front) Morgan Gunn, Teani Jean Francis, (back) Lexi Hayes, Emma Fawthorpe, Pippa McKee. Absent: Samantha Hayes. Photo / Tracey Fawthorpe

The 2022 Artistic Roller Skating Championships are being held in Blenheim, and Whanganui has a team of six young women ready to reap awards.

From July 18-23, Stadium 2000 in Blenheim will host artistic skaters from around the country; among them are Morgan Gunn, Teani Jean Francis, Lexi Hayes, Emma Fawthorpe, Pippa McKee and Samantha Hayes, all representing Whanganui.

This is the furthest the team has had to travel with recent nationals being held in Whanganui or a short drive to New Plymouth.

"All girls are in one or more event, in groups or as individuals," says Brenda Gunn, chairwoman. "And we're putting on another show skate, where it is a bit of a comedy act."

All six skaters take part in the show skate.

"Last year we had support from Hockey and Speed (skaters) who came over and did the show skate with us. It was a rugby game.

"This time we're on our own, so we'll see what the girls come up with."

All the girls have a hand in the choreography of the show skate.

"Last year they arranged it and got in done within two weeks of the event, and they won."

Amateur events like this rely on financial support, so the team would like to thank Grassroots Central Trust and GOME (Grumpy Old Men Enterprises).

"And if anyone else in the community would like to support us ..." suggests Brenda.

Funding is needed for travel and accommodation, entry fees, uniforms for the opening ceremony and more. The club has various fundraising activities lined up to help with expenses.

"We've got the Sport Whanganui van for transporting our competitors between the venue and their accommodation. It means we can travel together," says Brenda.

She says the team's chances this year are pretty good.

"We go to events and everyone is on the podium."

The team goes to Palmerston North during the week for coaching by Kylie Shirley, but they put in the hours on their home rink and Jubilee Stadium, as well as teaching learn-to-skate.

"They are six pretty dedicated girls."

Brenda's daughter, Morgan, is on the team.

There are also public sessions at the rink on Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays, when everyone is welcome. The rink is available for hire for birthday parties or special events.

Whanganui is a strong club with more talent coming through behind the six going to Nationals, but there is a definite shortage of males taking up artistic skating.

The club holds learn-to-skate sessions at the Hatrick St rink from 3.30pm to 5.30pm on Monday afternoons, with a nominal fee of $5 per session. Skates are provided if needed and the team of six are on site for coaching beginners.