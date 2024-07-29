Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui set to avoid drop in temperatures as polar blast hits South Island

Eva de Jong
By
2 mins to read
A polar blast hitting the South Island will mean cooler temperatures for Whanganui in the second half of the week but nothing "too dramatic". Photo/ NZME

A polar blast hitting the South Island will mean cooler temperatures for Whanganui in the second half of the week but nothing "too dramatic". Photo/ NZME

As a blast of cold and snow hits the South Island, Whanganui is missing most of the chillier temperatures but will have a “fairly wet” week.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said temperature-wise there was no expectation of anything “too dramatic” for the Whanganui area.

Temperatures for Monday night and Tuesday would be on the warmer side, she said.

“The air mass that is currently over us is relatively warmer, and overnight that cloud cover will mean that things are not cooling down too much.

“In the second half of the week, those temperatures will go back to average.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In the first part of the week, temperatures would linger around 17-18C and then drop to 13C in the latter half of the week.

The biggest temperature changes would be felt in the lower and eastern parts of the South Island, she said.

“There’s not too much to worry about for Whanganui temperature-wise.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But it was looking like a fairly wet few days ahead, she said.

“From later on [Monday night] there will be some scattered rain and that continues into [Tuesday].”

On Wednesday the rain is forecast to ease into finer conditions.

For Mt Ruapehu, a dumping of snow was possible in the latter half of Tuesday and heading into Wednesday.

“Fingers crossed it’ll be a good amount,” Makgabutlane said.

Winds along the coastal regions of Whanganui could be breezier on Wednesday and going into Thursday with some southeasterlies expected.

Severe weather warnings are in place for parts of the South Island as a storm is expected to hit that will last up to three days.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering general news stories. She began as a reporter in 2023.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle