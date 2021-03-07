Whanganui scouts awarded - but cubs and scouts more needed

Bill Charnock (Silver Tui), George Carter (Silver Tiki), Linda Carter (Bronze Tiki, awarded last Wednesday), Dianne Anderson (Bronze Tiki) and Bill Anderson (Silver Tui).

Scouts awards presentations were held last Wednesday evening.

Pictured are Bill Charnock (Silver Tui), George Carter (Silver Tiki), Linda Carter (Bronze Tiki, awarded last Wednesday), Dianne Anderson (Bronze Tiki) and Bill Anderson (Silver Tui).

George is Linda's Father, former group leader of Mangaweka group. The rest are all current leaders at St Johns; Dianne Anderson group leader, Bill Charnock assistant group leader, Linda Carter Cub leader, Bill Anderson Scout leader/QM.

Bill Charnock says they moved one Kea up to Cubs and four Cubs up to Scouts at the meeting.

"We have vacancies for youth in all three sections — Keas (6-8yrs), Wednesday 4-5pm; Cubs (8-10.5yrs), Wednesday 6-7.30pm; Scouts (10.5-14.5yrs), Tuesday 6-8pm."

Contact Dianne 027-430-7827, or come to the hall, 1 Denby Place, off Fergusson St, Springvale.