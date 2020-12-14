Whanganui school band bring home Bandquest prizes

Royal Kulture from Rutherford Junior High School took out second place at the Rockshop Bandquest national competition. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

They're called Royal Kulture, and they have the T-shirts to prove it.

They also have a first place in the Regional Rockshop Bandquest and second place in the national Bandquest finals — and they come from Rutherford Junior High School in Whanganui.

The nine-piece band impressed the judges with Hello by Adele and Stevie Wonder's Master Blaster.

"We're Stevie Wonder fans," they say.

The group comprises Tarshay Rawhiti-Fiti (lead vocals); O'Sharn Rerekura (vocals); Charis-Jane Matthews (keys); Tyla Haenga-Blake (keys); Jeide Tyrell (keys); Tori Maraku (bass guitar); Mason Maraku (drums); Matia Vibote (vocals); and Jackson Hodson (bongos).

Their performance had to be less than six minutes long.

Their music teacher, Jordan Maraku, who is the father of the bassist and the drummer, says they're capable of a variety of music.

The band members came up with the name and band logo and got them printed just in time for the regional finals at the Civic Centre in Feilding last month.

T-shirts were provided at very short notice by MDJM Custom Cuts and Prints.

Teachers and parents went along for support.

Tarshay's mother Natasha Fiti helps out at the school and was one of the support crew at the regionals in Feilding. She has been a big help with the performance side of the band, says Jordan.

Tarshay won the award for performer of the year at Rutherford prizegiving.

"Tarshay does dance, kapa haka, band … " says Jordan.

"She won all-round sports girl," adds teacher Julian Annear. "And Mason won musician of the year."

For the nationals, the band submitted a video of their Feilding performance.

Each effort won a prize, with $400 worth of Rockshop product for their regional win and $1000 worth of Rockshop product for their national second place. Jordan says the money will go towards band gear for the school.

Last year the band from Rutherford Junior High - 8 Melodies - came third in the national competition.

Jordan says most of the band started learning from scratch when they arrived in Year 7.

Royal Kulture are all Year 8 students, moving on to secondary schools next year, so Rutherford Junior High School's 2021 band will be a fresh line-up.

"A whole new crew. There might be some rockers next year," Jordan says. He's hoping for a guitarist.

Jordan's looking forward to the challenge and notes that some Mosston cornet players are joining the school next year.

"A bit of brass," he says.

He hopes the current members of Royal Kulture will continue to play and enjoy music, wherever they go.