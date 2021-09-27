Whanganui Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment back in full swing under alert level 2

Somewhere over the rainbow ... Work got back under way at alert levels 3 and 2 after 10 days of inaction during lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Somewhere over the rainbow ... Work got back under way at alert levels 3 and 2 after 10 days of inaction during lockdown. Photo / Supplied

After 10 days with work completely halted, construction of the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment is slowly getting back into full swing.

At alert level 2 contractors must maintain social distancing, which can slow productivity.

Sarjeant Gallery relationships officer Jaki Arthur said work restarted at level 3 and planning well ahead was now a key aspect of the project.

"Pre-ordering of timber and other building supplies is essential to ensure no interruption and we are even more focused on forward planning and procurement of long-lead-time items, some of which come from overseas.

"It's too early to say the medium- to longer-term effects on the total programme."



Builders were making progress on work inside the existing Sarjeant building.

They had constructed the new ground-floor foundations and finished core drilling for post-tension steel strands that go around the walls like a cage.

"In the new wing, the floor beams for the ground level are being laid – the three-storey element is really starting to take shape," Arthur said.

The roof is set to be enveloped in a scaffold and tent system to prevent rain getting into the construction of the roof diaphragm.

In the extension wing, Pataka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa, backfilling between the old and new buildings is complete, and the basement walls and floor slab are close to completion.

The Sarjeant Gallery is being redeveloped because it is an earthquake risk, meeting only 5 per cent of the current New Zealand Building Standard.

The Sarjeant's reopening date is planned for mid-2023.