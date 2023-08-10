Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Seven Summit Electrical Whanganui Under-20 players have been chosen for the Heartland Hurricanes U-20 squad after a somewhat disappointing HYC Heartland Series conclusion in Bulls on Sunday.

Coming into the weekend off a 48-7 win in Napier over Poverty Bay U20, Whanganui faced fellow tournament favourites, the Wairarapa Bush U20s, on Saturday and were denied victory by a converted try right on fulltime, losing 36-34.

The wind taken out of their sails, Whanganui still had a mathematical chance of retaining their crown in their last game against Horowhenua-Kāpiti U20 on Sunday morning but lost 41-22.

The result was made moot as Wairarapa Bush, who had a default victory over Horowhenua-Kāpiti the previous weekend, hammered Poverty Bay 53-0 to lift the HYC crown for the first time in 17 years and the third time overall.

Eleven members of that team were then named in the 26-strong Heartland Hurricanes squad, but Whanganui had the next-largest representation, including assistant coach Todd Cowan, who will join the coaching group that includes Whanganui’s Chris Back as manager.

Midfielder Lafo Takiari Ah Ching, who captained the Heartland Hurricanes last year, joins the side again, as does outside back Mitai Hemi.

Steelform Whanganui apprentices halfback Eben Classen (now a full Whanganui squad member) and outside back Joshua Brunger were chosen, while prop Aporosa Bulivou, hooker/loose forward Atriane Marino and first five Chad Whale get their opportunity.

“That’s the goal, really, to try to get as many of these young guys into the Heartland U20s,” Whanganui coach Duane Brown said.

“There were a couple more of them [who] could have made it.”

Brown especially singled out winger Luke Myers for having a fantastic tournament.

He felt, Sunday’s loss to Horowhenua-Kāpiti notwithstanding, that Saturday’s last-second defeat to Wairarapa Bush decided the tournament.

“[The] first half was really close, it was 17-all. It was a similar style of play.

“It was a physical game - the boys were keen as.”

Facing some big opposition, Whanganui looked to work to the edges, with flankers Isaac Jordan and Jayden Lower again showing a high work rate.

Hemi also “steadied the ship” as, from 10-12 points down in the second half, Whanganui worked their way back to lead the game during an injury time that seemed to last forever.

“It’s not over until the final whistle, and we let them go down that edge. That was the final there,” Brown said.

Whanganui had scored one more try than Wairarapa Bush, but goal-kicking proved the difference.

Backing up against Horowhenua-Kāpiti, who got a good win over Poverty Bay, Whanganui just could not get out of second gear.

When they had the ball, they scored points, but ultimately found themselves trapped on defence for 50-60 minutes of the fixture.

Still, looking ahead to 2024, Brown said unlike last year the vast majority of the squad remains age eligible, having even fielded two 17-year-olds, so if their clubs can look after them and introduce a few more to the premier level, they could be title contenders again.

“It will be a pretty sharp team next year.”

The Heartland Hurricanes will play a “pre-season” fixture against McFall Fuel Whanganui Development XV before taking on the Under-19 squads of Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū and Wellington for the Central Region Trophy.

They will finish with their second annual fixture against the Heartland Chiefs U-20s for the Glen Osborne Cup, which the Hurricanes won 38-24 in Napier last year.

Happenings

UNDER-16 BOYS: The AGC Training Whanganui U16 Boys’ wider training group has been named. Forwards: Kotahi Koro-Kidd (City College), Khaya Puohotaua (City), Trevaan Marino (City), Dayton Muru (Ruapehu College), Te Orangi Te Riaki (Ruapehu), Jim Rowe (Ruapehu), Drevahn Wood (Ruapehu), Lyric Pompey-Tepu (Rangitīkei College), Riley Coogan (Ruapehu), Dominic Bingle (Whanganui Collegiate), Archie Hamilton (Collegiate), Hamish Coogan (Rangitīkei), Malachy Harrison (Taihape Area School), Fabian Pompey-Tepu (Rangitīkei), Carlos Hay-Martin (Whanganui High), Te Mauri Hina (WHS), Logan McKerras (WHS), Marika Tukuwasa Delai (WHS), Taylor Hay-Martin (WHS), William Waitokia (Ruapehu), Sheldon O’Hagan (Ruapehu), Ejae Cunningham-Beets (WHS), Crighton Johnstone (Cullinane College), Jahkobe Ahhoi (Cullinane), Zane Annabell (Cullinane), Levi Hadfield. Backs: Moses Newton (City), Chrissy Winter (Ruapehu), Tuharakia McLeod (Ruapehu), Mikaere Raupita (City), David Muliploa (Rangitīkei), Azlian Wall (Ruapehu), Maurice Mow (Collegiate), Sam McDougal (Collegiate), George Ormsby (Collegiate), Te Ariki Wikiteria (Taihape), Vetaia Kuruyabaki (WHS), Kya Te Huia (WHS), Ashton Muir (WHS), Caleb Houlahan (WHS), Tana Hawley (WHS), Mason Henry (WHS), Xavier Rayner (Cullinane), Sam Kelly (Cullinane), Xavius Smith (Cullinane), Kingi Edwards (WHS), Parlay Clarke (Collegiate).

UNDER 16 GIRLS: The Whanganui U-16 Girls’ squad has been named. Forwards: Isabella Tofa (Whanganui Girls College), Taarita Oberia (City College), Jordie Aleke (City), Halim Lamont Faavesi (City), Tamzyn Newland (Whanganui High), Ava McDonough (WHS), Zhiva Kingi-Whittiaker (WHS), Jayla Martin (Cullinane College), Kaheaha Walker (Cullinane), Azariah Vakuruivalu-Rope (Cullinane), Thalia Prince (Cullinane), Payton Time (Cullinane), Elizabeth Adrole (Whanganui Collegiate). Backs: Olivia Gray (Ruapehu, WGC), Horiana-Lee Nepia (WHS), Jipsy Manuel-Joseph (WHS), Karalaini Delai (WHS), Jasmine Pomeroy (Cullinane), Charis Matthews (Cullinane), Merenia Houltham (Cullinane), Armani Martin (Cullinane), Ngarongo Ponga (Cullinane).

NZ MARIST: The New Zealand Marist Colts, including their Whanganui Marist RFC front rower Ricki Wigzell, completed an undefeated four-match tour with a 41-26 victory over the Taranaki Trojans (Development XV) at Sanders Park in New Plymouth on Saturday.