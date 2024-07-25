The Whanganui Under-20s Men had Wednesday together to get ready for their first game.

The Summit Electrical Whanganui Under-20s Men are hoping home-field advantage and near to it will help them win back the HYC Heartland Series crown in the competition’s 10th anniversary season.

Taking over as head coach after being assistant in 2023, Todd Cowan is working with an extended squad of 32 to prepare to host Horowhenua-Kāpiti in their opening round game at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Then all four teams will travel once again to nearby Bulls Rugby & Sports Club for the remaining games on the August 3-4 weekend.

Whanganui will take on defending champions Wairarapa Bush in the second round and finish the tournament against Poverty Bay.