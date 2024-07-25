Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui rugby: Under-20s aim to win back HYC Heartland Series title

Whanganui Chronicle
By Jared Smith
3 mins to read
The Whanganui Under-20s Men had Wednesday together to get ready for their first game.

The Whanganui Under-20s Men had Wednesday together to get ready for their first game.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The Summit Electrical Whanganui Under-20s Men are hoping home-field advantage and near to it will help them win back the HYC Heartland Series crown in the competition’s 10th anniversary season.

Taking over as head coach after being assistant in 2023, Todd Cowan is working with an extended squad of 32 to prepare to host Horowhenua-Kāpiti in their opening round game at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Then all four teams will travel once again to nearby Bulls Rugby & Sports Club for the remaining games on the August 3-4 weekend.

Whanganui will take on defending champions Wairarapa Bush in the second round and finish the tournament against Poverty Bay.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cowan’s group has a good level of experience in the HYC tournament with 10 members named to return from last year’s squad – forwards Remy Early, Isaac Jordan, Ryan Tantrum, Jayden Garland-Lower and Jack Overwheel, as well as backs Petera Patea-Koro, Jaydn Rourangi, Jahzay Albert, Chad Whale and Akiwa Koro.

“There’s a mixture of guys across the board, a lot have been playing either Premier or Senior B rugby,” said Cowan.

The group had Wednesday together to get ready for their first game – Cowan looking to set a few basic strategies, but obviously relying on the natural abilities within the playing group.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s a bit of a short turnaround, with the club finals two weekends ago – we’re just going with the one extended training with a lot of the guys having to travel from Taihape and Ohakune.

“It should be just fine-tuning a few things and going out and having a crack, pretty much.

“Really positive thing to have it all local – the home game and then the tournament just down in Bulls, so not too far for the guys and their supporters to travel.”

Last year, the side travelled to Napier for their opening game, beating Poverty Bay 48-7, but then at Bulls they lost to eventual champions Wairarapa Bush right on fulltime 36-34 and then were beaten by Horowhenua-Kāpiti 41-22.

The wider squad is –

Jeff Dorset (Marist Knights), Kane Hinga (Marist Knights), Isaac Jordan (Marist Knights), Indiana Ratana (Marist Celtic), Tatara Cook (Pirates), Akiwa Koro (Marist), Hamu Raukawa (Taihape), Chad Whale (Taihape), Saul Abernethy (Taihape), Tamati Ingram (Taihape), Cameron Steed (Taihape), Jack Robertson (Taihape), Ryan Tantrum (Taihape), Matthew Florence (Hunterville), Remy Early (Hunterville), Sid Diamond (Hunterville), Jo Hall (Hunterville), Mat Hammond (Utiku), Marino Tipiwai-Chambers (Utiku), Keane Metekingi (Border), Blane Edwards-Wanoa (Ratana), Manaakita Hamahona (Ratana), Jovilisi Mataitoga (Cullinane College), Jayden Garland-Lower (Marist), Jack Overwheel (Border), Thaddaius Time (Ratana), Petera Patea-Koro (Ratana), Jahzay Albert (Ruapehu), Jaydn Rourangi (Ratana), Tom Caskey (Border).

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle