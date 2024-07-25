Cowan’s group has a good level of experience in the HYC tournament with 10 members named to return from last year’s squad – forwards Remy Early, Isaac Jordan, Ryan Tantrum, Jayden Garland-Lower and Jack Overwheel, as well as backs Petera Patea-Koro, Jaydn Rourangi, Jahzay Albert, Chad Whale and Akiwa Koro.
“There’s a mixture of guys across the board, a lot have been playing either Premier or Senior B rugby,” said Cowan.
The group had Wednesday together to get ready for their first game – Cowan looking to set a few basic strategies, but obviously relying on the natural abilities within the playing group.
“It’s a bit of a short turnaround, with the club finals two weekends ago – we’re just going with the one extended training with a lot of the guys having to travel from Taihape and Ohakune.
“It should be just fine-tuning a few things and going out and having a crack, pretty much.
“Really positive thing to have it all local – the home game and then the tournament just down in Bulls, so not too far for the guys and their supporters to travel.”
Last year, the side travelled to Napier for their opening game, beating Poverty Bay 48-7, but then at Bulls they lost to eventual champions Wairarapa Bush right on fulltime 36-34 and then were beaten by Horowhenua-Kāpiti 41-22.
The wider squad is –
Jeff Dorset (Marist Knights), Kane Hinga (Marist Knights), Isaac Jordan (Marist Knights), Indiana Ratana (Marist Celtic), Tatara Cook (Pirates), Akiwa Koro (Marist), Hamu Raukawa (Taihape), Chad Whale (Taihape), Saul Abernethy (Taihape), Tamati Ingram (Taihape), Cameron Steed (Taihape), Jack Robertson (Taihape), Ryan Tantrum (Taihape), Matthew Florence (Hunterville), Remy Early (Hunterville), Sid Diamond (Hunterville), Jo Hall (Hunterville), Mat Hammond (Utiku), Marino Tipiwai-Chambers (Utiku), Keane Metekingi (Border), Blane Edwards-Wanoa (Ratana), Manaakita Hamahona (Ratana), Jovilisi Mataitoga (Cullinane College), Jayden Garland-Lower (Marist), Jack Overwheel (Border), Thaddaius Time (Ratana), Petera Patea-Koro (Ratana), Jahzay Albert (Ruapehu), Jaydn Rourangi (Ratana), Tom Caskey (Border).