Fullback Brooklyn Walker, who had an excellent 2024 as she switched from the Manawatu Wahine Development squad to link up with the Taranaki Whio in the Farah Palmer Cup, scored 33 points from five tries and four conversions.

Marist welcomed the newcomers from the Manawatu in Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls with a jarring 91-5 defeat at Cullinane College.

Another Taranaki debutant in 2024, Paris Munro scored a hat-trick of tries, while Whanganui goal-kicking winger Alice Ireton had a 22-point haul from two tries and six conversions.

As well as that top-of-the-table clash, third-place Silks Audit Rātana will look to keep momentum going when they travel to Bulls Domain, as Bulls RSC have their first home competition match after their formation for this season.

Semifinalists in their debut season last year, Rātana have already racked up a victory over a brand-new team, as they defeated Hunterville 64-12 on opening night at Cooks Gardens.

And this means there will be plenty of passion on the line-up at the Hunterville RFC grounds as their new team has their first home game against Rangitīkei neighbours Marton.

Both sides have their chance to register their first-ever victory, with 2023 foundation team, the Queenbeez, having waited a long time to have the chance to get that precious win.

Draw, April 25

Taihape vs Marist, Memorial Park, 1.30pm; Bulls vs Rātana, Bulls Domain, 4pm; Hunterville vs Marton, Hunterville, 4.30pm.