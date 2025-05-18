More than 440,000 plants have been bedded out along the river, nearly 170km of fencing has been installed, 160ha has been treated for weeds and 512ha for pests.

The project has employed 158 people throughout its duration - addressing DoC’s jobs for nature goal in 2020 during Covid-19.

Project manager Gordon Cribb said the project had been based around a relationship with the Whanganui River and guided by Tupua te Kawa - the value system that recognised the interdependence of the land and river.

“We’ve kept the project team small to efficiently bring together local suppliers and businesses with landowners to get the work done – 68 contractors and five nurseries have been connected to a wide range of landowners via 136 expressions of interest," Cribb said.

Mouri Turoa Project manager Gordon Cribb has been involved with the initiative since its introduction in 2022.

Cribb, who has been involved with the project since 2022, said fencing stock out of wetlands and tributaries was a priority.

“It mitigates pollution by reducing the amount of sediment going into waterways, as well as supporting landowners to comply with the stock exclusion regulations,” he said.

Many of the fenced areas have been planted with natives, with pest control in place to keep the survival rate high.

“The only way we’re going to see an improvement in water quality, biodiversity and ecosystem health is through collective efforts across all landowner types. It’s encouraging to see farmers, hapū, marae and community groups taking ownership of the restoration work.”

With the funding set to be cut when the contract ends in September, Ngā Tāngata Tiaki is looking at other funding sources to continue the work.

“We are looking to gain other interested parties to move the project forward so it doesn’t just stop,” Cribb said.

“It will be a shame for all this foundational work with contractors, landowners and our streamlined system to come to a halt because of funding.”

The project has not reached its goal of planting 630,000 native plants but is on track to hit the 190km of fencing and pest control goal by September.

The Mouri Turoa Project has resulted in more than 170km of fencing being installed along the Whanganui River catchment, such as this stretch along the Pungapunga stream, Romani Farms.

Cribb said the experience had been a great opportunity to build relationships with landowners and contractors as well as create employment, which the project set out to do.

“The heart of the purpose is looking after Te Awa Tupua - it’s given us the opportunity to be engaged with that,” he said.

DoC senior biodiversity ranger Jane Taylor said the project had shown the power of true partnership.

“By working together with whānau, hapū, iwi and local communities, we’re seeing real progress for the health and wellbeing of Te Awa Tupua,” Taylor said.

“These outcomes reflect what’s possible when restoration is guided by the values of the river itself.”