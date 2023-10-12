Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui rest homes stretched to limits as ‘accommodation crisis’ looms

Eva de Jong
By
3 mins to read
New Vista rest home manager Dianne Grant says the accommodation crisis has crept up quickly. Photo / Bevan Conley.

New Vista rest home manager Dianne Grant says the accommodation crisis has crept up quickly. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Rest home managers say there is a shortage of spare beds in Whanganui and seniors may need to rely on family members for accommodation.

New Vista Rest Home manager Dianne Grant said most rest homes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle