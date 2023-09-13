Lady Joy Rest Home in Aramoho will close on October 8. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s Lady Joy Rest Home will close next month after a buyer could not be found.

The aged care home in Paterson St, Aramoho, has 17 residents and employs 15 staff.

Lady Joy went into liquidation last year after a “relationship breakdown” between shareholders who could not resolve issues and decided instead to call in liquidators. The Companies Office listed the shareholders as Russell Wilkie McMurray, Stephen Charles Poynter and Suzanne Poynter. Only the Poynters were directors.

Iain Shephard and Jessica Kellow, of BDO, who were appointed liquidators on December 20, continued trading the rest home in the hope of finding a going-concern buyer. At the time, they said options for either a sale of the business or a recapitalisation of the existing entity were being explored.

However, this week the liquidators said despite their best endeavours, “the exhaustive sales process proved a going-concern sale was not possible”.

“Due to the lack of interest in the rest home business, the liquidators accepted an offer for the land and buildings only,” they said in a statement.

“The rest home is, therefore, forced to close.”

Formal notice of closure was provided to Te Whatu Ora Whanganui on September 8, commencing a 30-day notice period. The final date of operations is October 8.

“Te Whatu Ora Whanganui have asked Your Way/Kia Roha to provide Lady Joy Rest Home with Needs Assessment and Service Co-ordination (NASC) services for all residents and their families,” the liquidators said.

“It is understood the closure of the rest home is going to be a difficult period for all connected with the Lady Joy Home.

“The liquidators, Te Whatu Ora Whanganui, Your Way/Kia Roha and the rest home management are working closely together to facilitate the closure of the home and to keep all staff, residents and whānau well informed throughout.”

Lady Joy Rest Home was incorporated in 1999 and operated as an aged care facility and retirement home business.