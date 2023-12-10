An electrician would be assessing the damage this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre is likely to remain closed for another week due to damage caused by a fire.

It has been closed since a fire at the Oji Fibre Solutions building at Maria Place on December 1.

The centre was closed to all recycling drop-offs the following day.

Last week it was hoped the centre would be ready to reopen on December 11, but the Whanganui District Council says it is expected to remain closed until December 18.

Oji processes all fibre products — paper and cardboard — collected by the facility and is also contracted to bale all its plastics.

The fire caused considerable damage to the building’s wiring, and two balers may have been damaged.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigation found the fire probably started in the fibre drop-off of the building, with a crushed lithium battery the likely cause.

The council said temporary props in the building would be installed early this week.

An electrician would then assess damage to the building’s wiring and inspect the balers for damage.

In the meantime, the nearest recycling centre to Whanganui is Rangitīkei Waste Disposal at 3 King St, Marton.

Rangitīkei District Council said the waste transfer station allowed people to recycle glass bottles, tin and aluminium cans, cardboard, newspaper and mixed paper and plastic containers numbered one to five.

People can also recycle empty gas spray cans, triple-rinsed agrichemical containers, small appliances including microwaves, and whiteware except refrigerators for free.

The centre is open 7.30am to 11.30am on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 7.30am to 2.30pm on Thursday, and 8am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday, though it’s open to 4pm during daylight savings.

