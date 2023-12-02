Firefighters were called to the blaze at OJI Fibre Solutions building on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre is closed to all drop-offs following Friday’s fire at the Oji Fibre Solutions building.

Initially, the centre’s deposit slots for newspaper, mixed paper and cardboard were closed off but on Saturday it was closed to all drop-offs.

Whanganui District Council said it would remain closed today and tomorrow.

Fire Emergency New Zealand responded to calls of a small fire at the OJI Fibre Solutions building at the Maria Place centre around 11.15am on Friday.

Two fire truck trucks were sent.

OJI Fibre Solutions manufactures pulp, paper and wood-fibre-based packaging, and also provides recycling services.



