Centre manager Dale Cobb in action on Monday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

After more than a month, plastic is again being accepted at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre.

A fire, likely caused by a battery, in the OJI Fibre Solution building at the facility in December damaged a plastic baling machine.

A new gearbox needed to be sent from Australia, and centre manager Dale Cobb said it had been installed and his team came in early on Monday to prepare for a busy start to the week.

“The team from Hymech [mechanical engineers] has been absolutely amazing, and I have to commend them on the work they’ve done in such a quick time and [while] under pressure,” he said.

Plastics numbered one, two and five are being accepted, with the front of the centre open between 9am and 6.30pm from Monday to Wednesday.

The front will return to the normal closing time of 4.30pm from Thursday.

Cobb said several cars turned up at 6.30am on Monday.

“People, please, read the messages properly.

“We’re staying open until 6.30pm as a sort of peace offering, to be honest.

“We know people are going to want to offload. Please be patient and be understanding.”

The rear part of the centre is open as normal, from 9am to 4.30pm.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multi-media journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.