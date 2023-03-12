Whanganui Relay for Life was supported by 51 teams comprising almost 600 people on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fifty-one teams made up of almost 600 people walked the track at Cooks Gardens for Whanganui Relay for Life 2023 on Saturday.

Co-ordinator Graeme Baker said everyone put in a fantastic effort.

“So far we know we raised over $40,000 from the online registration payments and there are quite a few teams that will deposit their funds into the bank this week,” Baker said.

“It was a fantastic effort from everyone and a great day. The weather was great and everyone enjoyed getting together after the disruptions we’ve had in recent years.”

The funds raised go towards supporting the Cancer Society’s work in Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Waimarino and an aspirational goal of $100,000 had been set. Baker said he hoped the amount raised would come close to that figure once all donations were collected.

Baker said all the teams were fantastic and there were some impressive individual efforts as well.

“The individual who raised the most was Evan Thomason of the Whānau 23 team who raised $3000 on his own. That was a brilliant effort.”

The Pasifika Team from Born and Raised Pasifika was awarded the prize for Best Dressed and the social team We’re Doing It For Our Loved Ones took the prize for Best Attitude.

Secondary School teams from Whanganui City College, Culliane College, Whanganui High School, Rangitīkei College, and Whanganui Whanganui Girls joined the relay and Rangitīkei College was awarded the prize for Best School Team.

