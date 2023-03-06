Whanganui RDA staff led the horses around the arena.

A night of fun has raised a substantial amount of money for Wanganui Riding for the Disabled (RDA).

Last month the organisation held a fundraiser event, with people invited to enjoy good food, meet the horses and have fun.

Wendy Waldegrave, who helped organise the event, says the fundraiser raised a substantial amount in the ten of thousands.

“We’re so thankful for the generosity and support of people. The Rapid Response Team catered for the event, free of charge. Their food was absolutely brilliant. If it wasn’t for the help of all the wonderful people, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

The event took place in the Whanganui RDA stables, with people encouraged to dress their best, and wear gumboots.

“It was all part of the fun.”

Wendy says an auction took place on the night, with a smoker donated from the Stihl Shop, donated chocolates from Whittakers and a hand-made dollhouse up for grabs.

“There were a husband and wife who, unknowingly, were bidding against each other on the smoker. It was quite a funny moment.”

The highlight of the night, she says, was the horses walking around during the dinner, with people able to donate the amount of money they thought the horse was worth.

“It was great fun. The most popular animal was our miniature horse Mohawk. The horses looked absolutely amazing thanks to our horse manager and the other staff who helped. This event was the brainchild of Laryne Miles, with help from the RDA staff and other people. It was a pleasure to be part of this lovely event.”

The MC of the night was Craig Smith.

“He was brilliant. He shared a very heartwarming story about his grandson. He said his grandson can’t play soccer or walk to school, but he can ride a horse. It was a very powerful moment.”

Wendy says the RDA staff are appreciative of the people who have supported them.

“It was a very enjoyable night with a lovely atmosphere, and we all want to thank those who made this event possible and those that came along and helped us fundraise for the Whanganui RDA.”