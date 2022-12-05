Whanganui's new high frequency route will begin in February. Photo / Supplied

Over a million dollars will go towards Whanganui’s public transport thanks to recently announced funding.

Horizons Regional Council applied to the Transport Choices fund in September in conjunction with Palmerston North City Council (PNCC) and Whanganui District Council (WDC).

The $1.2 million would go towards digital displays for real-time bus information, new bus shelters, integrating multiple modes of transport such as walking and cycling as well as safety and access improvements.

“Locations are still to be determined for the all-weather bus stops, but alongside WDC we want to target up to 15 key bus stops locations around the city,” Horizons’ Passenger Transport Committee chair Sam Ferguson said.

Ferguson said stops that got wet in the rain or were dark outside of daylight hours could be a barrier to people using public transport.

“So improving those elements will hopefully encourage more people to get on board.”

He said the final costs of the project are yet to be determined however funding was expected to cover 90 per cent of the costs, with the remaining 10 per cent coming from the councils.

The upgrades would also support the new, high-frequency bus route beginning in February, he said.

The new route is a collaboration between the Whanganui District and Horizons Regional Councils.

The new service will run every 20 minutes in both directions between Aramoho and Castlecliff Beach.

The service will run from 7am to 7pm on weekdays and 9am to 3pm Saturdays, with Friday night services extending to hourly buses from 7pm to 11pm.

“The service aims to get more people travelling by bus in Whanganui by making public transport more accessible for all,” Ferguson said.

“This funding will see the new route supported with timely and accurate information which is great.”

Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford said Whanganui was ideally suited to public transport and the new infrastructure was another measure to make catching the bus an appealing way to get around town.

“When we surveyed the community on public transport earlier this year a frequent comment was people wanted to see more bus shelters and bus information that was easier to understand,” Langford said.

Langford said the new shelters would be upgraded in mid-2023.

“Alongside this, we have funding from Waka Kotahi to work with the community to design an attractive bus hub in lower St Hill Street. Community workshops for the St Hill Street bus hub will kick off in early 2023, so keep an eye out for details.

“These upgrades fit with our council’s commitment to take action on climate change and will give Whanganui people more options on how they choose to move around the city as they go about their day,” he said.

Whanganui’s funding is part of a $9.2 million boost to urban public transport infrastructure in the Horizons Region from Waka Kotahi.

The purpose of the fund is to make public transport more reliable and easier to use, develop cycling networks, walkable neighbourhoods, and support safe green and healthy school travel.

Whanganui District Council representative on Horizons Regional Council’s passenger transport committee Anthonie Tonnon said the funding wasn’t just for the new high-frequency bus route.

“It’s for the whole network,” Tonnon said.

“People in Whanganui East want a bus service, so with this funding, we are also looking at bringing in new infrastructures other than the new high-frequency route.

“We’ve had the real-time feature accessible online and on people’s phones for a while now, but this will mean actual real-time signage.

“It’ll be way easier for people to use.”

The remaining $7 million has gone to Palmerston North City Council to develop a re-designed public transport network in Palmerston North which will be introduced in 2023, Ferguson said.



