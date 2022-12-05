Duane Emeny says Air Chathams is currently flying in and out of Whanganui 36 times a week. Photo / David Haxton

Air Chathams has experienced a turbulent two years, with new challenges to tackle as the threat of Covid-19 subsides.

Chief operating officer Duane Emeny said there were really strong numbers flying from Whanganui into Auckland and vice versa.

The service is currently operating 36 flights in and out of the city per week.

While business hadn’t returned to pre-Covid levels, things were trending in the right direction.

“There was a very long stretch of zero [flights] and it was pretty dire for a while there.

“When we could fly, we did, but the demand was at rock bottom.”

As a result of the pandemic, the airline branched out into freight transportation and team charters.

A lot of the charter contracts have been kept.

“One of the big challenges for businesses at the moment is retaining staff,” Emeny said.

“Everything is opening up and everyone is desperate for workers, especially good ones. You have to really look after your people.

“By maintaining those charters, we’re busier than we ever were. We need to make sure we can crew and load the aircraft, check passengers in, and take phone bookings. There are so many layers across the business that need to be adequately resourced.”

It was still going to be “a tough road” for the next couple of years, Emeny said.

“We found over the last few months the New Zealand dollar was performing very poorly against the US (dollar), and as an airline, we buy all our parts from overseas.

“That is expensive for us, and shipping costs are high. Fuel is still very expensive as well. It’s three times what it was when we went into the pandemic in 2020.

“The good news story is that we’re back doing what we do, and we have the clear support of central and local government.”

Air Chathams drew down a $500,000 loan from the Whanganui District Council in 2021, which was followed by funding from the Government’s Essential Transport Connectivity (ETC) Scheme.

The ETC ended in October this year.

A large capital investment was needed at the start of the year to complete work on aircraft before Covid-19 restrictions were dropped, Emeny said.

“That’s always the challenge with aviation. You can have a plane parked in the corner, but there are certain rather expensive components on it that will continue to tick away on calendar time.

“Whether you’re flying the aircraft or not, it’s costing you.”

Despite the turmoil in the aviation industry in the past two-and-a-half years, there had never been a time when he thought of packing it in, Emeny said.

“One thing my father [Craig Emeny, Air Chathams’ founder] says quite regularly is that coming out of the crisis is always the hardest part.

“All your people have been through hell and back to keep you where you need to be. It becomes that much more of a stretch to continue and build back.”

Loulou Krebs (left) and Lola Mackie will be behind the counter at Café JARS from early Wednesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

New airport café opening this week

Whanganui’s airport café has been closed since January 28.

That’s all about to change, with Café JARS ready to go from 6am on Wednesday.

Air Chathams has the lease for the space.

The people in charge are Loulou Krebs and her daughter Lola Mackie.

Krebs previously worked at Maria Lane, and has spent the last two years teaching at UCOL.

“Lola just finished high school and has moved up from Wanaka to help me, which is just sensational,” she said.

“I talked with Duane, and they [Air Chathams] wanted someone in here. Then it was just, ‘Yep, let’s do it’.”

Coffee, scones, muffins, and sausage rolls will be back on the menu for travellers.

“There will be as much home-baked stuff as I can manage while looking at healthy options,” Krebs said.

“I want to do toasties that are a bit flash, like your roast pumpkin and feta, along with Vogel’s toast with tomato and basil or smashed banana on them.”

Homemade relishes and pickles are also in the works - which is where the name of the café comes from.

Café JARS will be open Monday to Friday, and on Sunday afternoon.























