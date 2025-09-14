Connexis trainer Graham Wharepapa visited the prison regularly to provide training modules and help inmates complete the practical requirements of the courses within the correctional facility’s grounds.

A pilot version of the programme was offered to five prisoners who completed their courses in early 2025.

Corrections principal industry instructor Richie Campbell said the pilot was a success.

He said some of the graduates had noticed potholes around the prison’s concrete yard and asked if they could fix them.

“It’s great to see that the prisoners now have the knowledge of how to repair them,” Campbell said.

The certificate aims to give inmates an official way to prove their knowledge and skill base, regardless of whether they have worked in the civil industry.

“What this programme does, is it gives them that piece of paper that tells an employer what they can do,” Campbell said.

“Employment can really support people to live crime-free by providing them with income, purpose and community networks.”

One graduate said: “What I liked about this course is the variety of skills I have learnt, and the self-confidence I gained from doing work in the civil construction area”.

Another graduate said they appreciated the patience and flexibility of the tutor who taught the course.

“What this course did for me was put things in context and explained to me why I was doing those jobs... I never had the right qualifications for what I was doing – but now I have,” he said.

“I felt good [after completion] because I want to skill myself up for when I get released, so I can give myself a better chance of getting employment on the outside.

“I now have three different qualifications in different fields of work.”