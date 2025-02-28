“There’s a real need out there in the community for lots of organisations who are struggling and if we can just add some sweetness, kindness and some sugary things to their day because some people just don’t get it,” the head of Whanganui GBB Tania Taylor said.
Taylor has been baking for GBB for more than a year.
She decided to volunteer as she loved baking and felt it was a well-suited way to give back to the community.
GBB has caused some controversy with people taking offence, meaning the organisation is not able to place flyers seeking volunteers in many public spaces.
The GBB website explains the methodology behind the name choice.
“If you want to take the sting out of a word, you claim it back. You turn the insult on its head and you get the next generation to associate positive things with these words, so they can’t be used in anger.
“If using a ‘swear word’ in our name helps to get people to think about our message, then that’s a win.”
Last year 783 boxes were delivered, totalling an estimated $74,777 of time, fuel, groceries and equipment.
Nationally, 3429 volunteers in 30 branches donated 34,166 boxes to 533 recipient organisations.