Whanganui turned on a perfect day for Pride Walk 2023. Photo / Melanie Fleet

A light and brief sprinkling of rain failed to dampen spirits as around 300 people joined the Whanganui Pride Walk on Saturday.

A number of walkers went prepared with rainbow-coloured umbrellas but organiser Christina Emery said the rain was appreciated.

“People said they found the rain pleasantly cooling because it arrived as they were well on their way around the bridges,” she said.

“It was our biggest walk yet and the numbers were higher than they were pre-Covid so that was just fantastic.”

Emery said there were visitors who had travelled from Auckland, Taranaki, Wellington and Manawatū to join the walk and some had been here over seven days for other Pride Week events.

“We had three events that were sold out this year which shows how we’re growing,” Emery said.

“This was the third Pride Week we’ve held in Whanganui and it has been really encouraging to hear great feedback from visitors.”

Established five years ago to support Whanganui’s LGBTQI+ community and encourage visitors to see the city as a safe and welcoming place to visit, Pride Whanganui has recently moved to a new home in St Hill St.

“I am so proud of our local queer community for being visible and willing to make all our events successful and I’m proud of the wider community who help make this a safe place to be,” Emery said.

“When you hear someone from Wellington say Whanganui Pride Week is better than what they’ve experienced at home and someone from Auckland says they’d had more fun than they did at the Hero Parade, I feel like we must be achieving what we set out to do.”

Emery said while there had been some negativity and hostility expressed, it was mostly online.

“It’s still out there but for the most part, Whanganui has come a long way and when you meet people who have moved here because they see it as a welcoming inclusive place it makes me so glad.”

Pride Week began on March 4 and a week of social and cultural events concluded on Saturday night with a party at Springvale Stadium hosted by famous drag queen Miss Ribena.

There was live entertainment from the Glamaphones - a 40-strong queer choir from Wellington - and performances by Rhubarb Rouge, Medulla Oblongata and Whanganui’s own drag divas Miss Kerry Berry and Pinkie Promise.

“It was a fantastic night,” Emery said.

“We organise the events and make the bookings but credit must go to the people who support Pride Week by putting themselves out there and making the week so memorable.”