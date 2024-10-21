Locals, dignitaries and guests will gather at 4.30am on Saturday, November 9, for a series of rituals, including karakia, poi manu, waiata and mihimihi.

The ceremony will unveil the carved waka walk bridge and mahau (porch) of the contemporary wing, along with other mahi taonga.

As part of the ceremony, Ngā Hapū o Pūtiki Wharanui will lead those gathered around and through the buildings to awaken their function. Acknowledgements from iwi leaders will follow, and the ceremony will end with the sharing of kai.

A full weekend of events will follow.

The doors of the gallery will open to the public at 9.30am.

The exhibition, Nō Konei/From Here, will open on the same day, with works from the collection alongside newly commissioned artworks, including solo projects by Matthew McIntyre-Wilson, Tia Ranginui and Alexis Neal, and a major survey of works by Edith Collier.

Nearly 2000 watercolour self-portraits by tamariki from 22 Whanganui primary schools will be projected in the gallery in the exhibition, Kei Konei Au/I Am Here.

Local and visiting musicians, including Anthonie Tonnon, Alphabethead, taonga puoro master Rob Thorne and violinist and digital multi-instrumentalist Motte, will perform on an outdoor stage.

New Zealand Opera School will present a concert featuring pianist Somi Kim, sopranos Sarah Mileham and Olivia Forbes, tenor Ridge Ponini and baritone Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono.

A mass brass and percussion performance will be led by Brass Whanganui, and the performing arts of tangata whenua will showcase kapa haka.

Events will include art activities and after-dark light projections illuminating the gallery until 11pm and featuring works by Whanganui visual and moving image artists.

On Sunday, November 10, a discussion will explore the leadership and legacy of Whanganui River rangatira Tā Archie Te Atawhai Taiaroa, after whom the new wing is named.

There will also be talks with artists, a presentation about the crafting of the waka walk bridge, and a discussion about the co-design process with iwi artist group Te Kāhui Toi o Tūpoho and the principal architect and lead designer for the redevelopment.

The Summer of Art programme of special events will run during the opening month and into December.

Gallery director Andrew Clifford said the events “reflect the creativity that we are lucky to have here”.

“This isn’t just the conclusion of the redevelopment project, this is the start of a new era for the gallery.

“We hope that everyone joins us to celebrate the opening of the gallery – whether taking in the exhibitions and new gallery spaces, or exploring the city and the incredible creatives and artists we have across Whanganui, a designated Unesco City of Design.”

The heritage, Ōamaru-stone gallery and its new black-granite wing span more than 4500sq m and feature 10 exhibition spaces, a reading room and library, a classroom, a family room, a shop and cafē, and event and meeting rooms.

There is also a climate-controlled storage area for the nationally significant permanent collection of works, a photographic studio and workshops.

The redevelopment project is a partnership between Whanganui District Council, Whanganui iwi and hapū, central government, and supporters and benefactors, with support from the Sarjeant Gallery Trust.

