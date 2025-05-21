Whanganui-Ruapehu area prevention manager Inspector Phil Weaver said police staff from all over the Central District were involved in the operation.

Whanganui-Ruapehu area prevention manager Inspector Phil Weaver supports the new powers given to police. Photo / NZME

Weaver said antisocial road use was no worse in Whanganui than elsewhere but stressed the importance of “staying on top of it.”

“I feel like members of the public aren’t tolerating that type of behaviour – it really has a massive impact,” Weaver said.

“We don’t want Whanganui to be an easy target.”

On May 11, the Government announced that drivers who participated in street races would have their vehicles destroyed or forfeited in the majority of cases under new legislation expected to be introduced to Parliament in the middle of the year.

Additional changes include giving police more powers to manage illegal vehicle gatherings, increasing infringement fees for making excessive noises and establishing a presumptive sentence of vehicle destruction or forfeiture for street racers or those who flee police.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the present penalties “aren’t strong enough to deter this appalling behaviour”.

“Police reporting shows that some types of antisocial road events are actually increasing in frequency,” Bishop said.

“We’re saying enough is enough.”

Whanganui MP Carl Bates said antisocial road users were a big concern for many people.

“It’s great to see successful operations like what happened at Waiinu Beach and Waitōtara,” he said.

“I think these laws will make it very clear that antisocial road use is not acceptable, it is not appreciated, and you will be held accountable if you undertake it in our district of Whanganui, let alone New Zealand.”

Weaver said the level of violence by some antisocial road users in Whanganui had spiked.

“It’s not just car enthusiasts going out causing marks on the road and doing a few burnouts – it’s more additional violence that goes with it.”

The inspector supported the new powers given to police to deal with antisocial road users.

“Any additional tools we can have in our kit to use to keep members of the public safe has got to be a good thing.”