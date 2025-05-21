Additional changes include giving police more powers to manage illegal vehicle gatherings, increasing infringement fees for making excessive noises and establishing a presumptive sentence of vehicle destruction or forfeiture for street racers or those who flee police.
Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the present penalties “aren’t strong enough to deter this appalling behaviour”.
“Police reporting shows that some types of antisocial road events are actually increasing in frequency,” Bishop said.
“We’re saying enough is enough.”
Whanganui MP Carl Bates said antisocial road users were a big concern for many people.
“It’s great to see successful operations like what happened at Waiinu Beach and Waitōtara,” he said.
“I think these laws will make it very clear that antisocial road use is not acceptable, it is not appreciated, and you will be held accountable if you undertake it in our district of Whanganui, let alone New Zealand.”
Weaver said the level of violence by some antisocial road users in Whanganui had spiked.