Whanganui playing host to Julie Lamb Outfit's funky pop sound

Songbird Julie Lamb is bringing her eight-piece band to Whanganui for their Barmy Jarmies tour. Photo / Supplied

Wellington songbird Julie Lamb is encouraging Whanganui audience members to wear their pyjamas to her band's gig on Friday.

The Julie Lamb Outfit are bringing their full eight-piece, "kick-arse" funky pop sound to the Whanganui Musicians Club as a stop on their Barmy Jarmies tour.

"The wearing of jarmies may or may not happen, but is encouraged," said Lamb.

"Because let's face it – we all love jarmies."

The band is made up of Lamb on vocals, Shan Jordan (keys and vocals), Frank Talbot (saxophone), Kali Barton (trombone), John O'Connor (guitar), Miranda Turner (vocals), Chris Fursdon (bass) and Giacomo Caleffi (drums).

Despite the logistical challenges of taking eight people on tour, Lamb couldn't leave anyone out.

"Who would you leave behind?" she said.

"You can't be funky without horns and we need everyone's vocals so it's all or nothing."

The last time the band played in Whanganui was at the Lucky bar in 2019, when they were working to finance the recording of their studio album How Humans Think which was released last year. It debuted at No 10 on the Official NZ Album Charts and has received a five-star rating.

They are also celebrating the milestone of five studio albums and 50 original songs.

Lamb said the band's repertoire had broad appeal and there was no typical audience member.

"Anyone who enjoys funky pop with a bluesy bent will enjoy listening to our songs, which tell great stories," she said.

"We really like to invite the audience in and they will find it very cosy - especially if they are wearing their jarmies."

An accountant by day, Lamb said she was a musician "by pre-occupation" and performing had always been her outlet for expression and a way to connect with others who are on the same wavelength.

• Tickets from https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/gig/74363/Julie-Lamb-Outfit-The-Barmy-Jarmies-Tour.utr