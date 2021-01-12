Whanganui news in brief: Rivercity Golf sold

Three new owners, including former Whanganui Greyhound Club bar and event manager Ivan Howe, will take over the running of the business in the next 10 days. Photo / file

Rivercity Golf sold

Ray and Bonnie Rahui have sold Rivercity Golf at the Tawhero Golf Course, after two and a half years in charge. The couple plan on moving back to Hawke's Bay, where Rahui will continue to sell golf equipment. Three new owners, including former Whanganui Greyhound Club bar and event manager Ivan Howe, will take over the running of the business in the next 10 days.

Bus displays

From January 18, Whanganui city buses will display a number as well as the suburb they run through. The numbers will show which of two routes they will take through their suburbs. Bus times and routes remain unchanged. Bus timetables have also been altered, to make them easier to follow. They can be obtained from drivers or downloaded from the Horizons Regional Council website, horizons.govt.nz.

Water supply work

The water supply to properties on State Highway 3 North from Blueskin Road to Simpson Road (including Watt-Livingstone and Simpson roads) will be shut off today from 9am until 3pm. Whanganui District Council said it was to allow contractors to cut in a new water mains. People can contact the council on 06 349 0001 with any concerns.

Stop/go in place

There will be a stop/go in place on State Highway 1 between Waiouru to Rangipo for five days next week. Photo / file

There will be a stop/go in place on State Highway 1 between Waiouru to Rangipo for five days next week. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it would be in place between 7am to 7pm from Monday, January 18, south of Rangipo Intake Rd. Contractors will be completing resurfacing and rejuvenation of the underlying road layers. The following week, there will be a second work site north of the Three Sisters, starting on Monday, January 25 . This work is expected to be completed on Friday, January 30.

Get news on app

News on the go with the NZ Herald app.

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle.