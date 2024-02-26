MP Carl Bates with Melissa Lee, Minister for Media and Communications, who confirmed the go-live on Wednesday.

Whanganui MP Carl Bates is delighted that a 7.1-kilometre mobile black spot on State Highway 4 has been eliminated.

“Media and Communications Minister Hon Melissa Lee advised me that the mobile tower had gone live today,” Bates said.

The tower, located at the Maewa Trig between Otoko and Kakatahi, is the product of a partnership between the Rural Connectivity Group (RCG), Crown Infrastructure Partners (formerly Crown Fibre Holdings) and the Whanganui District Council.

Crown Fibre Holdings was established by the former National-led Government to manage the rollout of ultrafast broadband and was renamed in September 2017.

Today’s development is part of the Government’s Rural Connectivity Programme.

In addition to the 7.1km on SH4, 10.1 kilometres of surrounding local roads will also become connected.

Bates said the new tower will also enable motorists to connect to the 111 emergency service no matter which network they belong to.

“This development will be of huge benefit to the rural community in this area,” Bates said.

“In my maiden speech three weeks ago, I referred to rural connectivity being a real issue for the Whanganui, South Taranaki and Stratford districts.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe says, “I am quick to remind people that Whanganui District is both urban and rural including many living in isolated areas. It is then critical that mobile coverage right across our district is there for all our community and I very much welcome the announcement by Minster Lee.”

Carl Bates said, “The coalition Government is committed to improving connectivity for rural New Zealand, and I will be advocating strongly for those areas in the Whanganui electorate that still suffer from inferior connectivity or worse, none whatsoever.”



