Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui man unknowingly owed $28,000 from IRD after not filing tax returns for 15 years

Emma Bernard
By
5 mins to read
The man is now working through manually entering tax returns from 2004 to 2014. Photo / NZME

The man is now working through manually entering tax returns from 2004 to 2014. Photo / NZME

After thinking he owed Inland Revenue (IRD) a hefty sum for missing over a decade of tax returns, a Whanganui man was in disbelief to discover $28,000 waiting to be claimed.

The man, who wishes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle