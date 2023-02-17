Extraordinary destruction left by Cyclone Gabrielle on the East Coast. Photo / Supplied

The sound of chickens coming home to roost, the sound of heavy rain on the roof and howling wind.

It’s too late to avoid all the predicted effects of climate change but, at the same time, we have to work towards mitigation of the disruption that cyclones like Gabrielle will deliver.

All this is going to cost lots of money to recover from Cyclone Gabrielle. What a waste of money when it would have been better spent towards the cost of avoiding climate change in the first place.

There was so much disinformation since the 1970s, particularly from the oil industries when their scientists knew the facts of climate change but chose instead to deny they knew and is the prime reason we are in the environmental mess we are in now.

What is even more galling is just the other day Liam Dann (Opinion, February 13) commented that oil companies’ total profits add up to US$220 billion in 2022, nearly 120 per cent more than the previous year. And this doesn’t include the three largest oil companies in the world - Saudi Aramco, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp and PetroChina. In fact, oil companies should be sued for all the profits they have made since they (quietly) recognised their product’s damage to the world’s environment.

Even that, though, won’t be enough to pay for Pakistan’s, New Zealand’s and elsewhere floods and fires, let alone cutting emissions so the storms don’t get worse.

JOHN MILNES

Aramoho

Income anomaly for older people

It seems that every media outlet and their dogs have had a say about the $1.50 per hour increase in the minimum wage. For someone who works 20 hours per week, that is an extra $30 per week. For those lucky enough to have a 40-hour week, that is an extra $60 per week. Apparently, this increase is to be funded by the employer and is to offset the current cost of living increases. No impact on the Government coffers here.

Nobody (that I have seen) is questioning the relevance of this directed payment in relation to pensioners or superannuitants. Surely, they are facing the same increases in the cost of living. I am sure that this group is also struggling to make ends meet.

One can only hope this Government will correct this anomaly in time for the April gift heading for those in employment. Undoubtedly, they will look after beneficiaries as they always do, but the elderly who have served this country for years and paid their taxes are not likely to benefit from a corresponding increase.

The aged sector of the community is increasing rapidly and if the treatment of these persons is not improved, it will not be too long before they are in a position to become the “kingmaker” in future elections.

D PARTNER

Eastown

Relief in wait for hip op date

In response to Wyn Drabble (Opinion, February 10): My double hip replacement (10 weeks apart) in Whanganui was nearly a 10-year wait - incorrect diagnosis with ever-increasing pain until an x-ray showed the problem.

I found in those years the cheap sock and shoe sturdy plastic appliance from The Warehouse a fantastic help. A two-minute task, quite different from the incredible contortions I had to perform while lying on a bed to achieve daily wearing of footwear. Best of luck. Surgery is a wonderful thing.

M PALMER

Whanganui