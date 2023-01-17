The decommissioning of the Marsden Point oil refinery, south of Whangārei, left Kapuni as the sole domestic liquid CO2 supplier. Photo / Michael Cunningham

I read in the Chronicle (January 11) about the problem with our CO2 supply.

I cannot believe how stupid our Government has been over the closure of our only refinery in Whangarei, where some of our CO2 came from. If the refinery had still been in use, the current CO2 supply problem at Kapuni would then not have had such an impact on our country.

The refinery was upgraded from handling light crude [oil] to heavier crude many years ago by politicians who had the country in their best interests. This Government seems to me to be a bunch that have had their ears amputated. This is why now we have inferior bitumen and aviation fuel being imported, and the exporters of bitumen and aviation fuel don’t care who they sell it to, and this Government is encouraging it by making our assets scrap and encouraging it to happen.

The refinery was a necessary asset for New Zealand, like rail is. They brought the rail back, so why haven’t these politicians learned from that? Us older ones with memory are tired of this mentality - like when we bought lifetime driver’s licences and firearms licences only to have them withdrawn after paying for them, then having to pay more. Why does stupidity prevail over realism? Roll on the election.

- Graham Holloway, Whanganui

Thanks to good Samaritans

On Saturday, January 14, I was at the London Street BP station getting petrol. When I tried to restart my car, it would not start, and these two good Samaritans in a car opposite me took heed of the situation and offered to “jump lead” my car to start it – having both (with the help of one other person), they pushed my car well out of the way of other cars wishing to get petrol.

The husband duly got my car started with jump leads, and I drove the car near to the office to pay for my petrol while the dear wife offered to stand by my car (with the engine running) so nobody could get in it and drive it away with the keys in it while I was paying.

Unfortunately, with the embarrassment of the situation, I never obtained their names nor took their number plate number, which I truly regret.

All I can say is, thank you both so very much for your kindness and helpfulness in getting my car restarted for me – it was so very much appreciated.

- Cynthia Adams, Springvale

Cartoon “pathetic”

I was saddened when I saw the pitiful offering by Parton in the Chronicle (Cartoon, January 10).

Whether you love or hate Prince Harry, surely he is entitled to a bit of respect for his guts in telling his story. There is no doubt in my mind that he spoke the truth about his life and the way the royals conduct themselves. Parton overstepped the mark with his obnoxious “cartoon” and demonstrated just how low he would go to take the mick out of the prince. I hope someone tells him the correct surname if the prince were to use the ‘Mr’ title would be Mountbatten-Windsor.

A pathetic attempt at humour that failed.

- Dave Partner, Eastown