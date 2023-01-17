Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Refinery closure short-sighted; thanks to good Samaritans

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read
The decommissioning of the Marsden Point oil refinery, south of Whangārei, left Kapuni as the sole domestic liquid CO2 supplier. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The decommissioning of the Marsden Point oil refinery, south of Whangārei, left Kapuni as the sole domestic liquid CO2 supplier. Photo / Michael Cunningham

I read in the Chronicle (January 11) about the problem with our CO2 supply.

I cannot believe how stupid our Government has been over the closure of our only refinery in Whangarei, where some of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle