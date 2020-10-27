Whanganui Letters: Plea to use QR codes

Using the NZ COVID Tracer app and QR code, for contact tracing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo / file

Keep it up

I just would like to remind people, please scan into shops and all places with the Covid-19 QR codes.

I can see more and more people just walking into the supermarket, pharmacy and cafe without scanning the codes.

I am still having a lot of friends and family in Germany, France, GB, Spain, Switzerland etc and we are talking a lot on Skype and other social media; I hear firsthand what is happening to their lives, families and businesses.

We are so lucky in NZ, so please don't spoil it for us all. It just takes 30 seconds. It is not only about older people, it is about everyone. The short and long-term Covid illnesses and impacts are just mind boggling.

NZ people are kind and caring, keep it going.

Have a great day.

RENATE SCHNEIDER

Whanganui

Your letters

Trump a failure

Those of us with a modicum of intelligence and common sense have realised that Trump is a total failure as a POTUS for reasons too many to mention. Potonga Neilon (Letters, October 23) tells us that he is the best President since JF Kennedy ...

And then Potonga reaches into his bag of tricks to somehow foretell that a wave of disgruntled Americans will flood NZ and impact on Māori.

As for sheep and cattle having more rights than Māori ... In reality, in my opinion, the true pecking order in NZ is Māori first followed by all other citizens.

The positions of the Whanganui River and the Ureweras is somewhere between the two.

How he can laud a person who has shown no respect for black people in the US is beyond me. [Abridged]

D PARTNER

Eastown

Who pays?

Retaining those sections on Durie Hill is an admirable project for the locals, it would enhance the area or stop it being de-enhanced, surely a benefit to the valuations of Durie Hill properties.

Going by the houses up in the rarefied air up there, I would suggest there is a fair bit of spare cash floating around. The locals could have a whip round and fund the purchase instead of requiring the rate payers of Castlecliff to fund it.

GARTH SCOWN

Whanganui