Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Letters: Plea to use QR codes

3 minutes to read

Using the NZ COVID Tracer app and QR code, for contact tracing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo / file

Whanganui Chronicle

Keep it up

I just would like to remind people, please scan into shops and all places with the Covid-19 QR codes.

I can see more and more people just walking into the supermarket, pharmacy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker