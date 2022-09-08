Mayor Hamish McDouall has been praised for his submission to a select committee at Parliament on water reforms. Photo / Bevan Conley

[A_140722NZHMMTRAINING3.JPG] Roger Tuivasa-Sheck should be getting more minutes for the All Blacks, writes Graham Lewis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

As reported in the lead page of the Whanganui Chronicle on September 8, mayor [Hamish] McDouall gave a well-considered and erudite account to the Three Waters select committee.

His communication of Whanganui's specific aspirations and characteristics for our region were en pointe.

I admire his leadership and the contribution of chief executive David Langford.

CHANNA MIRIAM KNUCKEY

Gonville

Clarifying GST

I have just read the article by Rob Rattenbury in Monday's [September 5] Chronicle.

I generally enjoy Rob's writings and am pleased he can be proud of his family achievements.

However, I was disturbed that his digression into politics led him to either unintentionally or otherwise make a statement regarding the Government's back down on GST regarding Kiwisaver.

The intention was never to apply GST to Kiwisaver schemes as was stated twice by Rob.

The intention was to charge GST on the fees charged by scheme providers to bring them in line with other financial service providers.

This is a huge difference.

As one financial commentator pointed out, the GST charged on her fees would have amounted to $7.50 this year, hardly calamitous.

However, the point of my letter is to ask that you and your contributors ensure the information they use is factual, otherwise they stand accused of spreading misinformation, and brings them to the level of those garnering much publicity right now for doing just that.

MIKE WALKER

Fordell

ABs, bring on RTS

Last year I wrote a letter saying how our All Blacks team is as soft as marshmallows.

Well, apart from getting softer nothing much has changed.

They did manage to beat a South African B team but we are still left with a smirking coach and a captain who wouldn't even make the NZ Warriors and we all know their pedigree.

Sounding like an old record, I know, but it makes no sense why they don't play Roger Tuivasa-Sheck … any position will do.

They are either too ignorant, or as I suspect arrogant, and do not want to see another rugby league convert starring for the All Blacks.

Their ridiculous reason is that he is still learning how to play the game.

I don't think you need some sort of sports degree to pick up a ball and run. A tiring opposition would struggle to handle Tuivasa-Sheck's brilliant speed and dazzling footwork.

Do these selectors live on Pluto and if not, they should!

GRAHAM LEWIS

St Johns Hill

Editor's note: Graham's letter was sent before last weekend's test, where the All Blacks beat Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton.