Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Kerbside recycling plans raise questions

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read
Whanganui District Council intends to provide open crates for kerbside recycling.

Whanganui District Council intends to provide open crates for kerbside recycling.

I read in the Whanganui Chronicle (February 23) that the Whanganui District Council is about to sign a contract for kerbside recycling.

I note the preferred option will be three open crates per household

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle