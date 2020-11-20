Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: House deposits too high, council loses $1 million-plus

4 minutes to read

Whanganui District Council announced another $1.39 million has been lost on interest rate swaps.

Whanganui Chronicle

House deposits too high

It seems to me that in many cases the demand for a substantial deposit before buying a house is unfair.
If a working person or family managing to pay a rent of

NewsletterClicker