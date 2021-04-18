Whanganui leads the way again

We are the Most Beautiful in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful contest, and have put ourselves forward to be the first New Zealand community to be designated a UNESCO City of Design.

We are also the only town in New Zealand to celebrate International Jazz Day - another UNESCO initiative. Perhaps that is why it has been a well-kept secret.

This will be our fourth annual event, last year having been cancelled due to the lockdown.

And what an event it will be, with some 40 musicians from all over the country playing a wide variety of popular music and with many of the musicians performing together for the very first time ... because jazz can do that. It adds an excitement that only improvisation can bring.

The significance of International Jazz Day is immediately evident by going to the jazzday website.

There you will see us represented alongside hundreds of others in every corner of the globe.

The architects of this initiative are the United Nations and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, one of the many prestigious institutions promoting the appreciation, study and practice of the music.

A cogent reason for celebrating this worldwide event comes from the UNESCO website: "As the great Nina Simone said, 'Jazz is not just music, it is a way of life, it is a way of being, a way of thinking'. The story of Jazz is written into the quest for human dignity, democracy and civil rights.

"It has given strength to the struggle against discrimination and racism. UNESCO believes in the power of Jazz as a force for peace, dialogue and mutual understanding and this is why in November 2011, the UNESCO General Conference proclaimed April 30 as 'International Jazz Day'.

"This day is intended to raise awareness of the virtues of jazz as an educational tool, and a force for empathy, dialogue and enhanced co-operation among people. Many governments, civil society organizations, educational institutions, and private citizens currently engaged in the promotion of jazz music will embrace the opportunity to foster greater appreciation not only for the music but also for the contribution it can make to building more inclusive societies."

This is why our event puts Rodger Fox, New Zealand's most prolific exponent of jazz music, on stage with Aotearoa's Robyn Kamira (Te Rarawa). We support the idea that there is a need to promote intercultural dialogue.

The event begins with an afternoon student workshop, with students from Whanganui and the Manawatu learning about music from both Rodger and his musicians, and Robyn and her musicians. We promote the importance of Jazz music in education.

Following the afternoon session, all participants are invited to an informal supper hosted by Mayor Hamish MacDouall with special guest Commissioner Vanisa Dhiru of the New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO.

The evening Gala Concert showcases both the Rodger Fox Nonet and Robyn Kamira & WAI.TAI. The students attending the workshop become the Whanganui Student Jazz Collective, and perform for one time only! The finale is an improvised ensemble featuring both bands.

The entire event is being videoed thanks to the support of Whanganui & Partners. The main sponsors are the Creative Communities Scheme administered by the local council, and the New Zealand Commission for UNESCO.

This is yet another opportunity for Whanganui to lead the way. Come and show your support. It will be a fabulous concert.

The Details

What: International Jazz Day

When: Friday, April 30, 7pm

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School.

Tickets: Available from the Royal Wanganui Opera House Box Office.