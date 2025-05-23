Whanganui Kai Hub will continue to operate until at least October thanks to donations and cost-cutting measures.
The service was set to close at the end of May without a boost in regular donations.
Kai Hub, set up in 2022, is a food rescue organisation that collects and distributes donated food to 21 community charity organisations and five storehouses across Whanganui to reduce food waste and feed people in need.
In March, the organisation set a target of getting 1% of the Whanganui population (470) to donate $10 a month to keep the initiative afloat.
Acting general manager Joe Thompson said Kai Hub currently had about 260 regular donors, which will be enough to make it to October.