“We have had a really great response from the community, we are not quite at our target but the support that has come in has enabled us to go over winter,” Thompson said.

“We are trying to push for the last 40% of our target, but unless we can raise more funds, we may potentially have to close around October.”

Kai Hub announced that general manager Stephen Lee had stepped down from his role at the end of April to streamline the organisation’s operations and reduce costs.

Chairwoman Dr Rose Soame said the departure was to keep the focus on the organisation’s mission to provide community access to excess food and work towards a sustainable system with zero waste.

“We’re hugely grateful for everything Stephen has done for the Kai Hub,” Soame said.

“Stephen has done an amazing job of providing confident leadership and ensuring that operations were running smoothly.

“It’s a stressful time for many organisations across the country and we’re sad to see Stephen go – we wish him every success.”

Thompson urges the community to continue to get behind the food rescue organisation in pursuit of sustainability.

“We’re giving it one last push to see if we can reach our goal by the end of May.”