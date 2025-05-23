Advertisement
Whanganui Kai Hub to survive until October after cost-cutting measures

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Whanganui Kai Hub acting general manager Joe Thompson says community support will enable the food rescue organisation to last through winter. Photo / NZME

Whanganui Kai Hub will continue to operate until at least October thanks to donations and cost-cutting measures.

The service was set to close at the end of May without a boost in regular donations.

Kai Hub, set up in 2022, is a food rescue organisation that collects and distributes donated food to 21 community charity organisations and five storehouses across Whanganui to reduce food waste and feed people in need.

In March, the organisation set a target of getting 1% of the Whanganui population (470) to donate $10 a month to keep the initiative afloat.

Acting general manager Joe Thompson said Kai Hub currently had about 260 regular donors, which will be enough to make it to October.

“We have had a really great response from the community, we are not quite at our target but the support that has come in has enabled us to go over winter,” Thompson said.

“We are trying to push for the last 40% of our target, but unless we can raise more funds, we may potentially have to close around October.”

Kai Hub announced that general manager Stephen Lee had stepped down from his role at the end of April to streamline the organisation’s operations and reduce costs.

Chairwoman Dr Rose Soame said the departure was to keep the focus on the organisation’s mission to provide community access to excess food and work towards a sustainable system with zero waste.

“We’re hugely grateful for everything Stephen has done for the Kai Hub,” Soame said.

“Stephen has done an amazing job of providing confident leadership and ensuring that operations were running smoothly.

“It’s a stressful time for many organisations across the country and we’re sad to see Stephen go – we wish him every success.”

Thompson urges the community to continue to get behind the food rescue organisation in pursuit of sustainability.

“We’re giving it one last push to see if we can reach our goal by the end of May.”

