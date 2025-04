A further 63 one-off donations, totalling more than $4500, have been made.

Kai Hub general manager Stephen Lee estimated that if 1% of the Whanganui population donated $10 a month, the organisation would be sustainable.

Whanganui’s two Woolworths supermarkets are helping Kai Hub stay afloat by offering customers the chance to round up their purchases with the profits going to the food rescue organisation.

The initiative began on April 14 and will be available for two weeks.

Kai Hub is a food rescue partner for both Woolworths stores and collects much of its rescue food there.

Woolworths head of sustainability Catherine Langabeer (left) said it would be a 'huge blow' should the Kai Hub close down. Photo / NZME

Woolworths head of sustainability Catherine Langabeer said the company wanted to raise awareness about Kai Hub’s need for support.

“We think that losing the Kai Hub would be a huge blow for Whanganui and its people.

“Food rescue is super important to us at Woolworths because we want to see our surplus food go to people, not landfill.”

Funds raised from the two-week initiative will add to the $16,000 in food rescue funding Woolworths has granted to Whanganui Kai Hub this financial year.

Lee hoped the Woolworths initiative would pay dividends.

“We really, really appreciate their support,” he said.

“Woolworths are a regular sponsor and they will continue to be a regular sponsor.”

Support for Whanganui Kai Hub can be made through its Givealittle page.