If you play jazz, you can travel. Our returning guest artist is Mark Lockett, an enterprising jazz drummer who has just returned from his self-promoted tour of Japan and Europe.

Not only did Mark organise 10 shows in four countries, but he also arranged for his compatriot and fellow musical collaborator saxophonist Roger Manins to embark on the journey with him. What followed were three weeks of travel, adventure, discovery and of course, great musical exchanges as the Kiwi duo mixed it up with international jazz musicians, adding players to the band in each of the cities they played.

Mark Lockett is an experienced drummer, composer and educator who has studied and performed with some of the finest jazz musicians on the jazz scene today.

He started on drums at the age of 10 and by the age of 17 was playing professionally. He graduated from Massey University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in jazz performance and shortly afterwards relocated to the vibrant jazz scene in Melbourne Australia. Between then and relocating back to Wellington in 2016, Mark divided his time between those cities and New York, always studying, recording and performing.

Since 2016 he has been a stalwart of the Wellington scene, establishing The Wellington Jazz Co-operative (WJC) which is a not-for-profit initiative that presents concerts of mostly original new music and hosts weekly jazz jam sessions.

We contacted Mark and asked him to put a band together for vocalist Eugene Wolfin who made many friends when he performed for the club in 2022. Mark has assembled a great rhythm section that will highlight Eugene’s style, with Daniel Yeabsley on bass and Callum Allardice on guitar. This will be a soothing melodic performance full of energy to kick off our 2024 season.

The club holds its AGM at the St John’s Club before the concert. All members and members of the public are invited to come along at 4.30pm and meet the committee and find out what we are planning for 2024. Anyone wishing to join the committee, please come by and express your interest. We are always looking for people who want to help promote the great tradition of jazz music.

Mark Lockett Quartet featuring vocalist Eugene Wolfin. Whanganui Jazz Club meets at the St John’s Club, 158 Glasgow St, on Sunday, March 3, at 6.30pm. Doors open 5.30pm for meals and drinks. General admission $25, Members $15, memberships available at the door.