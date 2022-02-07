

What a welcome sight to have some much-needed rain after the record-breaking sweltering summer days of last week. As a gardener, I really appreciate the natural watering from above and it has been wonderful to see my backyard bounty soaking it in over Waitangi weekend. Rainy days also give us an opportunity to turn inward and appreciate the domestic beauty that abounds.

It's also perfectly timed for the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics. With political discussion about the host nation put aside for now, what a huge achievement for Zoi Sadowski-Synnott winning our first-ever winter gold in a nail-bitingly tense women's slopestyle final on Sunday. Proof indeed that Kiwis can fly, and a show of true sporting celebration to witness her rivals cheering as she touched down on her final medal-winning run. This will provide huge inspiration for anyone involved with snow sports in Aotearoa New Zealand, and especially for women and girls. A clear vision, determination, support and talent are key drivers in allowing any of us to realise a dream come true. Zoi and her achievements to date are testament to this. So, if you have a dream, it's never too late to chase it, even when it might seem impossible.

As I settled in to enjoy a quiet weekend before the month-long festivities of La Fiesta! kick off this week, I discovered the news that Jean Benge had passed away last week. Jean was an old school friend, we were alumni of Whanganui Intermediate and High School, and she was also a respected colleague as the manager of Youth Services Trust [YST]. Jean began in the role at YST about two years after I had taken the helm at the Women's Network, and we have worked closely on a range of youth development health initiatives over the past 15 years, notably those relating to sexual and reproductive health. We partnered with our colleagues at Family Planning and the Sexual Health Service at the hospital to co-ordinate three acclaimed Diversity Conferences over the past two decades to raise awareness about gender identity and sexuality. These were designed to provide professional development locally but went much wider than that, garnering national support from colleagues, keynote speakers, and workshop presenters from around the country. Jean has weathered several storms at YST over the years, mostly funding related ones, and navigated several moves of premises. That this youth one-stop-shop continues to deliver its dynamic services and support is testament in part to Jean's longevity of leadership and her passion to make a difference. When she wasn't at YST she was pursuing her other love of horses, and many in Whanganui will know of her involvement with the local pony club, including the international success of her daughter Rebecca who has represented New Zealand at various competitions. I will miss our coffee catch-ups and discussions, and the chance to share stories, which more often than not ended in a good old-fashioned giggle. My heartfelt wishes go out to Jean's family, her staff at YST, and the ponies that she loved so much.

The theme of honouring the treasured memories of extraordinary women in our community continues as I acknowledge the special dedication of La Fiesta! 2022 to the lives and legacies of Ailsa Stewart and Gail Imhoff who passed away unexpectedly last year. Ailsa and Gail leave special-shaped holes in our hearts and community. They were local legends as well as huge supporters of the Women's Network and La Fiesta!, and between them would have attended hundreds of festival events over the previous 12 years. Their dedication and love for our community knew no bounds, and their support in championing greater opportunities for women was relentless. Our lives were the richer for it, and the festival will certainly feel different without them this year. Find our special dedication to Ailsa and Gail on the back page of the Festival Guide. You can pick up a copy at various places around town, including the i-Site, Paige's Book Gallery, the libraries, and a host of other downtown locations including the Women's Network. Or, you can download a virtual copy from the festival website at afiestanz.com

There are some great shows in the festival lineup this year, tickets are on sale now, including our very special launch event on Friday evening at Space Studio and Gallery with Owen Hugh singing songs celebrating women, with a possible appearance from a musical daughter or two. Look out for another special guest at our celebratory International Women's Day breakfast event on Friday, March 4; more on that next time. I look forward to seeing you out and about at festival events. Keep an eye on the website and our La Fiesta! NZ Facebook page, as well as Women's Network Whanganui Facebook and Instagram pages for Covid-related changes or updates to festival events, or you can email me for more information.